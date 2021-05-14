Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Luminex reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.65. 991,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Luminex by 121.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 226,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

