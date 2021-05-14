Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,323,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,928 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,523. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

