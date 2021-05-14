Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.49. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. 52,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,306. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

