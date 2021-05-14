Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.46. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

