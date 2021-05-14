Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $541,000.
Shares of VIRX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.
Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.