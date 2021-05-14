Brokerages Set Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Price Target at C$50.25

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFN shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4,506.67.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

