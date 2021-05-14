Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $14.20

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on HMPT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

HMPT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.