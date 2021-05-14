Brokerages Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT at $88.47

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

