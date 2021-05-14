Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$15.50

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

LUN stock opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.23.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

