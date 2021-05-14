Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $25.04

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.96.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NCLH stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. 682,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,765,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

