Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Price Target at $48.28

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSE XM traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,478. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

