Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $116.71

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

