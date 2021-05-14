Brokerages Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $74.75

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,020,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

