Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Target Price at €65.50

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($77.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ETR STM traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.50 ($77.06). The company had a trading volume of 11,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €37.54 ($44.16) and a 12 month high of €70.00 ($82.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.74.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

