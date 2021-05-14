Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT at $3.25

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 10,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,417. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

