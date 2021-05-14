Brokerages Set VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) PT at $43.39

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.39.

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

VEREIT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,188. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

