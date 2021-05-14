Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $154.63

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.95.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.