Brokers Issue Forecasts for 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,989. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $46,148.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,567.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,187 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,003 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,947,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

