Brokers Issue Forecasts for Scientific Games Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 207,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 478,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

