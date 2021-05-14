Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,287.62 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

