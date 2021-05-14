Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down to $47.36

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.36, but opened at $45.38. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 189 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

