Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $85.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.58 on Tuesday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $36.97 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,211,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

