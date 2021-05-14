Bryan D. Coy Buys 1,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Cannae by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

