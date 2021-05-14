BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 454 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.