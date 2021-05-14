BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,482,983. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.