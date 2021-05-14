BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNP shares. HSBC raised China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

