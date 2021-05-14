BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

