BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,261.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,966.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

