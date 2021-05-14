Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMBL. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.