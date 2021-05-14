Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$734 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.90 million.

Shares of BMBL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. 81,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

