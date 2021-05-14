Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $89.31 on Monday. Bunge has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bunge by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.