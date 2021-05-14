Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Increases Dividend to GBX 42.50 Per Share

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,074 ($27.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 404.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,038.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.72.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

BRBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,612.27 ($21.06).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.