Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BZZUY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

