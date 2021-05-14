BWS Financial Increases Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target to $30.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price objective lifted by BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

