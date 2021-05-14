BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 54,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 156,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYTSU. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $20,250,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,500,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000.

About BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

