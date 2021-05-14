Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) vs. Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 42.68% 48.31% 28.21% Datadog -1.39% 0.38% 0.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Datadog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $2.34 billion 14.54 $988.98 million $3.53 34.58 Datadog $362.78 million 65.38 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -515.93

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Datadog shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cadence Design Systems and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 1 2 8 0 2.64 Datadog 1 8 11 0 2.50

Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus target price of $147.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Datadog has a consensus target price of $110.06, indicating a potential upside of 42.21%. Given Datadog’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Datadog on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification. The company also provides digital IC design products, including Genus logic synthesis and RTL power solutions, as well as Modus software solution to reduce systems-on-chip design-for-test time; physical implementation tools, including place and route, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry. In addition, it offers custom IC design and simulation products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and radio frequency designs; and system design and analysis products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages, as well as to analyze electromagnetic, electro-thermal, and other multi-physics effects. Further, the company provides intellectual property (IP) products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customer's ICs; and verification IP and memory models to verify the correct interaction with dozens of design IP interface protocols. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

