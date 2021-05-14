Cairn Investment Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 856,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,593,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

