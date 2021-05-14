Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. F5 Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,411,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

