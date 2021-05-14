Cairn Investment Group Inc. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 33,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $615,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE COP traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 194,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,613. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

