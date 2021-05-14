Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.94. 11,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 890,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Specifically, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CALX. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth $4,765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

