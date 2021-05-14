Calton & Associates Inc. Has $210,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 717,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

