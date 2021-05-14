Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $222,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Raymond James by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $131.85 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $138.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

