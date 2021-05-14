Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

