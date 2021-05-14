Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $262.05 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.50 and a 200 day moving average of $270.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

