Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Neugent purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

