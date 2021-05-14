Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,654. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.92.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

