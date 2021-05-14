Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,869,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

