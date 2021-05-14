Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $18.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,869,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

