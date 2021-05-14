Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.59.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$22.75 on Monday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of -169.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.11.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

