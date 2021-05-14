Canaccord Genuity Boosts Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target to $97.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 149.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNNF. Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.